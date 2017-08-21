Drugs, weapons found in Adams County home; 2 arrested

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Deputies arrested two people after searching a home and finding drugs and weapons

Kendrick Smith and Darren Washington were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s department said they received a tip about drug activity at a home on Watts Avenue in Natchez.

Deputies said they showed up and went to the location of the suspected activity.

They said through the window they could see weapons and drugs. The suspects, Smith and Washinton ran out of the living room into the back of the house.

Deputies said after several requests, Smith and Washington came out of a house. We’re told they found two ounces of high-grade marijuana, seven grams of crack cocaine, seven grams of powder cocaine, a stolen AR-15 rifle, a pistol, digital scales, drug ledgers, three Zanax pills, two cell phones and a little more than $3,300.

The homeowner and her children were not there when the incident took place. The investigation is ongoing.