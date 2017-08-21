Fred’s Pharmacy presents Batson Children’s Hospital with check

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Thirty-nine hospitals received part of a $475,000 check after Fred’s Pharmacy collected donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Batson Children’s Hospital was one of the medical facilities that received a portion of the funds.

“It’s great to see how committed our partners are to helping provide local kids with the best medical care possible,” said John Lauck, CMN Hospitals President and CEO. “Fred’s Pharmacy has been supporting us for 11 years, and each year the employees outdo what they did the previous year. We are grateful to them and Fred’s customers who continue to support our mission.”

Employees of Fred’s Pharmacy boosted donations by holding a variety of events.

“Our employees go all out to raise money for CMN Hospitals,” said John Foley, executive vice president, store operations of Fred’s, Inc. “Helping children is a strong motivator, and being able to directly support children in our communities compels us to get involved and have fun doing it.”

The check presented to Batson was just over $30,000.