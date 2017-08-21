Growing Pains: Madison County supervisors conduct study on Gluckstadt traffic

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Gluckstadt community is continuing to grow, and it’s causing traffic headaches for drivers.

Now, the Madison County Board of Supervisors is studying what can do be done without breaking the bank.

In the last four years, supervisors say the Gluckstadt population has grown by 22%. This means the community’s main corridor, Gluckstadt Road, is seeing more daily traffic than ever. Running east to west, Gluckstadt Road is how most residents get to Interstate 55.

According to District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter, about 17,000 cars travel Gluckstadt Road a day.

“Widening it is very expensive…between 6 and 8 million dollars, because the past Board of Supervisors put curbs and gutters on it. So we’re going to look at options of doing dual turn lanes,” Baxter said.

Right now, Gluckstadt Road is a three lane road, one being a turning lane. But Baxter says they’re also looking into making two of the lanes go toward the interstate, and the third to go away.

“There’s talk about putting a Reunion interchange back on the table, but funding is always obviously a key problem. If we can get some federal funds, or some state funds and put in on some county funds, that could be a possibility,” Baxter said.

According to Graham Wells with J. D. Johnson Realty and Investment, the big jump in the Gluckstadt market can be credited to the desirable school district.

Wells says in the past year, there have been about 400 homes sold in the school district this year.

“Years ago you could find a 1,500 – 1,700 square foot home for somewhere between $150,000 and $180,000. Now I believe on the market right now in the Germantown School District there’s six homes on the market under $200,000,” Wells said.