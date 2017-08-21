Heritage Hills wins $10K check in ‘Pick Your Charity’ contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brown Bottling Group presented a check along with Kroger, Canada Dry and Dr Pepper to Heritage Hills.

Heritage Hills is a Brookhaven-based charity that provides for orphans and underprivileged children.

The organization was granted the $10,000 after the month-long contest Pick Your Charity.

During the month of July, $1 from every case of Dr Pepper and Canada Dry 12 packs and .5L 6 packs purchased at Kroger locations in central Mississippi was collected to benefit three charity finalists: It Still Takes a Village, IONA House, and Heritage Hills.

“There are so many worthy causes that need assistance throughout Mississippi,” said Shelley Brown Floyd, Chief Marketing Officer at Brown Botting Group. “We’re delighted these funds from Pick Your Charity are able to directly impact three charities doing admirable work in the communities we serve.”

Heritage Hills won first place and $10,000 followed by It Still Takes a Village and IONA House, winning $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.