Hinds County woman carjacked while picking up her mail

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating a Monday evening carjacking.

We’re told it happened when a woman got to her home on MacLean Road around 6:15 p.m.

Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says the woman got out of her car to go to her mailbox. When she did, two black men drove by in a white Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck.

Luke says the men turned into the woman’s driveway. One of the men got out of the truck, pointed a gun at the woman’s head and took her car.

We’re told the men got away in the woman’s 2007 black Infinity with the tag number: HZE-381.

The men were last seen on MacLean Road headed toward Highway 49.

“These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous,” Major Luke said.

If you have any information about these men, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.