Jackson Police investigating deadly drive by shooting on I-220

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police Officers responded to I-220 South near Watkins Dr. around 1 AM on Monday, August 21, 2017 regarding a stalled vehicle in the lane of traffic. Police say the car had, what appeared to be, bullet holes in it.

JPD says the victim is 21-year-old Malik McIntee.

During the investigation it was learned that a gray Nissan Altima had sustained heavy damage due to what appeared to be gunfire.

Officers discovered the driver of the vehicle, an unidentified black male, deceased in the driver seat with at least one gunshot wound to the head.

We’re told he was alone inside the car at the time of the shooting.

Police tell WJTV it appeared that driver was traveling south bound on I-220 when the shooting occurred and suspects fired into the car from another vehicle.

This is the 38th homicide investigation for 2017.

There was no suspect nor witness information at the time of this reporting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).