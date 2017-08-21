JSU student travels to Wyoming to study the sun’s corona, space weather during total eclipse

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson State University meteorology student is using Monday’s solar eclipse to study the sun’s corona.

Keon Gibson, a senior in the College of Science, traveled to Casper Mountain, Wyoming to do his research. This was one of the locations in the U.S. that is in the path of totality for viewing the solar eclipse.

Gibson’s research included using computer-controlled telescopes study how Earth is being impacted by hazardous space weather.

“My hypothesis is that as solar magnetic fields (space weather) reach Earth, it is absorbed into the Earth’s magnetic field, enters the Earth’s atmosphere and could potentially increase Earth’s atmosphere,” he said. “However, more research needs to be acquired to come to that conclusion.”