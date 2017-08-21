Marine crash inquiry continues, but no answers expected soon

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Military investigators are trying to piece together the cause of a crash that killed 16 Marines and a sailor in Mississippi in July, but it could be a year or more until any information becomes public.

In the meantime, the Marine Corps’ fleet of KC130T transport planes remains grounded. That plane is similar to the one that crashed near Itta Bena on July 10.

April Phillips is a spokeswoman for the Navy Safety Center. She said Monday that final reports often don’t become public for 12 to 18 months following a crash. Even then, much of the information in the reports is often withheld from public view.

Marines and others finished collecting debris earlier this month and are reconstructing wreckage to gather information.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)