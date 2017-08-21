Marine crash inquiry continues, but no answers expected soon

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press Published:
In this photo provided by Jimmy Taylor, smoke and flames come from the wreckage of a military transport airplane crashed in a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, July 10, 2017, killing several. (Jimmy Taylor via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Military investigators are trying to piece together the cause of a crash that killed 16 Marines and a sailor in Mississippi in July, but it could be a year or more until any information becomes public.

In the meantime, the Marine Corps’ fleet of KC130T transport planes remains grounded. That plane is similar to the one that crashed near Itta Bena on July 10.

April Phillips is a spokeswoman for the Navy Safety Center. She said Monday that final reports often don’t become public for 12 to 18 months following a crash. Even then, much of the information in the reports is often withheld from public view.

Marines and others finished collecting debris earlier this month and are reconstructing wreckage to gather information.

