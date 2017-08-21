Meth street valued at $1.5M seized in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — About 95 pounds of meth are off the streets after a drug bust in Rankin County.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the drugs were confiscated around 11 p.m. Friday night. They are street valued at more than $1.5 million, according to law enforcement officers. Sheriff Bryan Bailey said this is the largest meth bust in the U.S. for this year.

Bailey said a deputy stopped a commercial car hauler on I-20 in Rankin County for traffic violations. We’re told the driver consented to a search of the vehicle.

That’s when the deputy found about 95 pounds of meth, which is also known as ice.

The deputy located the drugs inside a toolbox and a false compartment in one of the vehicles the commercial vehicle was transporting.

The driver of the transport was released pending further investigation. The sheriff’s department is currently working with federal authorities on this case.