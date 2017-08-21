Mom gets pulled over, receives booster seat instead of two tickets

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Christine Morgan says she was barreling down Hwy 51 when she was pulled over.

“I looked in my rear view mirror and said oh my goodness,” said Morgan.

Behind her was Madison police officer Micah Taylor. Taylor says he initially pulled Morgan over for speeding.

“I looked at the back seat and I saw her 7-year-old son and he didn’t have a booster seat or anything,” said Taylor.

Morgan says she didn’t have her son Noah’s car seat at the time because she doesn’t normally pick him up from school.

Instead of giving Morgan two tickets, Taylor had an extra booster seat back at the station and gave it to Morgan.

“You don’t have to be in law enforcement,” explained Taylor. “You just have to love people and go above the next step for them.”

“It just shows that there are some really good officers in the world so I was amazed by it,” said a cheerful Morgan.