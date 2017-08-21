ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a few wanted suspects.
These people will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV 12.
Below are the list of the suspects deputies are searching for and their charges:
- Ronnie Gene Arnold is wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in adult drug court
- Donnalyn M. Sanders is wanted for the sale of a schedule II controlled substance
- Rashad Rutland is wanted for conspiracy to sale a schedule I controlled substance (Ecstasy)
- Leslie N. Gibson is wanted for robbery
MS Most Wanted