MS Most Wanted

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a few wanted suspects.

These people will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV 12.

Below are the list of the suspects deputies are searching for and their charges:

  • Ronnie Gene Arnold is wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in adult drug court
  • Donnalyn M. Sanders is wanted for the sale of a schedule II controlled substance
  • Rashad Rutland is wanted for conspiracy to sale a schedule I controlled substance (Ecstasy)
  • Leslie N. Gibson is wanted for robbery

