UPDATE: Missing Monticello teen found

UPDATE 8/24/2017 7:50 p.m.

Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation tell us that Justin Mackey has been found and is safe.

No further information has been released.

MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBN) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert.

They’re looking for 15-year-old Justin Arthur Mackey of Monticello.

Mackey is described as a white male, 5’5,” weighing about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Saturday, August 19 at 1:15 p.m. on Bethel Road in Monticello.

We’re told he was wearing a white shirt, khaki cargo pants and khaki combat-style boots.

If you’ve seen Mackey, you’re asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 601.587.2961.

CORRECTION 8/21/2017 6:48 p.m.

MBN has corrected their initial release about the search for Mackey. They say his name is Justin, not James.