Viewing the solar eclipse around the Metro

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Many gathered at different locations to watch the moon cover the sun during Monday’s solar eclipse.

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science held a watch event.

Teachers at Bailey APAC Middle School held a special event for students.

“I think everyone who has ever experienced it doesn’t even have to be a total eclipse but a good percentage of a partial eclipse remembers it,” said teacher Amy Breckenridge.

Parents and students of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School joined for lunch to view the solar eclipse.

