1 charged with arson in Fairmont Avenue fire investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is arrested in an arson investigation in Jackson.

Cleotha Sanders Jr. of the Jackson Fire Department said 45-year-old Melvin Lee McClain is facing a first-degree arson charge.

Sanders said on Monday night around 10:45 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to Fairmont Avenue to respond to a house fire. Crews put the fire out and called an arson investigator. The investigation led authorities to name McClain as a suspect.

U. S. Marshals Task Force and the Jackson Police Department helped make the arrest.

Sanders said no one was hurt during the fire.