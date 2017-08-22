1 Mississippi county is asked to move Confederate statue

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (AP) – One county in Mississippi could consider moving a Confederate monument off of its courthouse lawn.

WLIN-FM in Kosciusko reports a local resident asked Attala County supervisors Monday to move the soldier statue to another place, such as a park or cemetery.

Jerone Garland, who made the request, says the courthouse is where people seek justice, register to vote and take care of property records. He says they should not have to walk past what he calls a symbol of “hate and bigotry.”

Supervisors made no immediate decision. Board president Kary Ellington says he and his colleagues will listen to other suggestions of where to put the statue , which dates to 1899. Supervisors’ next meeting is Sept. 5.

Confederate monuments have come under increased scrutiny in the U.S. in recent months.

