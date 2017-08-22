18-wheeler brings down power lines on Dewey Street

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-wheeler brought down power lines and a power pole in West Jackson cutting off power to more than 100 people.

Neighbors say they got a call from Clausell Elementary School Tuesday morning saying the class was canceled because of a power outage. The school is located on Dewey Street right at the intersection of Harley Street.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang around 3 a.m. and came out to see an 18-wheeler wrapped with power lines.

Police immediately closed off the road, and energy crews are working to replace the power pole and restore power to people in the area.

Neighbors said there are signs that say no 18-wheelers are allowed along the road because the power lines hang low.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but those same neighbors say their cars were damaged by the heavy power lines.

