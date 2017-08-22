18-wheeler brings down power lines on Dewey Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-wheeler brought down power lines and a power pole in West Jackson cutting off power to more than 100 people.

Neighbors say they got a call from Clausell Elementary School Tuesday morning saying the class was canceled because of a power outage. The school is located on Dewey Street right at the intersection of Harley Street.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang around 3 a.m. and came out to see an 18-wheeler wrapped with power lines.

Police immediately closed off the road, and energy crews are working to replace the power pole and restore power to people in the area.

Neighbors said there are signs that say no 18-wheelers are allowed along the road because the power lines hang low.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but those same neighbors say their cars were damaged by the heavy power lines.

I just spoke with Neighbors who are trapped inside their house bc the power lines fell on top of their cars. They're now late for work @WJTV https://t.co/8NDzOJrVRX — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) August 22, 2017

An 18wheeler takes down a power pole and power lines on Dewey St. knocking out power for dozens of people. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/zPaCcoUlAQ — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) August 22, 2017