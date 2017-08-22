Actress says Confederate emblem is ‘terrorism’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – An actress who grew up in Mississippi says the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag represents “terrorism.”

Aunjanue Ellis has been pushing for years to change the flag. She was among the flag opponents speaking Tuesday at the state Capitol in Jackson.

Ellis has starred in the ABC series “Quantico” and in the 2011 movie “The Help.”

Mississippi has the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem – a red field topped by a blue X dotted with 13 white stars.

Historians in Mississippi are also saying this week that the emblem is a “symbol of racial terror” that should be stripped from the state flag.

Confederate symbols are under increased scrutiny since marches by white nationalists recently in Charlottesville, Virginia.

