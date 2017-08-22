JPS investigates vandalism at Murrah, Callaway high schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools is investigating vandalism incidents at two high schools.

JPS administrators said vandals caused damage to Murrah and Callaway high schools.

We’re told that the criminal acts include graffiti, broken windows and damage to vehicles and field houses.

District officials said they would hold the vandals accountable by taking legal action. If any students were involved, they would also face disciplinary action supported by the Code of Conduct.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 601-987-3767. Tips to this phone line can be made anonymously.