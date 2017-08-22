JPS investigates vandalism at Murrah, Callaway high schools

By Published:
Murrah High School Vandalism

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools is investigating vandalism incidents at two high schools.

JPS administrators said vandals caused damage to Murrah and Callaway high schools.

We’re told that the criminal acts include graffiti, broken windows and damage to vehicles and field houses.

District officials said they would hold the vandals accountable by taking legal action. If any students were involved, they would also face disciplinary action supported by the Code of Conduct.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 601-987-3767. Tips to this phone line can be made anonymously.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s