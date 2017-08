PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a fatal crash in Pike County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 48 West near New Home Road. This is about a mile from Interstate 55.

Drivers are asked to use caution in this area.

Correction on fatal accident location: Hwy 48 near New Home road. — MHPBrookhaven (@MHPTroopM) August 22, 2017

Pike county Hwy 48 West at New Hime Rd (about a mile from I55). One vh fatal accident. Use caution when in this area. — MHPBrookhaven (@MHPTroopM) August 22, 2017