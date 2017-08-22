MHP, MDE work together for Operation STOP

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Department of Public Safety joins forces with the Mississippi Department of Education for a new safety initiative.

Troopers will saturate neighborhoods that have reported problems with drivers passing school buses through the initiative Operation STOP: Safe Transport of Passengers.

In addition to that, there will be increased visibility throughout neighborhoods where schools are located. in some cases, troopers will also be following school buses in school zones to make sure kids are safe.

Operation STOP Safe Transport Of Passengers press conference at MHP Headquaters. Help keep our kids safe on school buses. pic.twitter.com/p82nQ3yS9e — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) August 22, 2017