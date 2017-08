PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon crash.

It happened on Highway 48 near New Home Road.

We’re told 70-year-old Gary Ludwig was driving east on the highway when his Nissan left the road and hit a tree.

Troopers tell us Ludwig was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.