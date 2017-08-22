Morgan Freeman to receive SAG Life Achievement Award in 2018

FILE PHOTO - In this March 1, 2016 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the LA Premiere of "London Has Fallen," in Los Angeles. Freeman is adding another lifetime achievement prize to his mantelpiece. AARP said Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, the actor will receive its Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award at a gala ceremony next year. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Morgan Freeman will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at next year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

The actors union announced Tuesday that Freeman will accept its highest honor on Jan. 21, 2018.

The 80-year-old Freeman has already received lifetime achievement prizes from the American Film Institute and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, among many other acting accolades. He has been nominated five times for an Academy Award, and won for his performance in 2004’s “Million Dollar Baby.”

Freeman’s voice is among the most recognizable in entertainment. He has narrated many documentaries and lent his voice to the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Previous SAG Life Achievement Award recipients include Carol Burnett, Betty White, Elizabeth Taylor, Sidney Poitier, George Burns and James Earl Jones.

