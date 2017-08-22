Pedestrian hit & killed in Castlewood’s subdivision

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a pedestrian is hit and killed.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey tells us it happened Tuesday evening on Castlewood’s Boulevard near the intersection of Brockhurst Court.

We’re told the driver of a Ford Pick-up hit a man in the Castlewood’s Subdivision.

Rankin County deputies, crews from the Reservoir Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service responded to the scene. We’re told first responders tried to resuscitate the man, but he died of his injuries.

Sheriff Bailey tells us the driver of the truck is not facing charges at this time.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.