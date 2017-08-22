Woman carjacked in Raymond on W. Parks Road

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies are investigating a carjacking on W. Parks Road in Raymond.

Authorities tell WJTV 12 a man came out of the bushes and approached a woman who was getting out of her car in her carport.

The man did have a weapon, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers are looking for a light silver 2009 Dodge Challenger that has a striping down the side of it. The license plate says HXN-192.

Anyone who sees the car should contact law enforcement officers immediately.