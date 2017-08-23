2 captured in manhunt possibly linked to Hinds County carjackings

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason said the two people taken into custody after a manhunt that ended in Madison County are possibly linked to recent carjacking cases in Hinds County and an auto theft in Madison County.

Law enforcement officers apprehended two men after a chase Tuesday.

Sheriff Mason said deputies were in pursuit because the men’s clothing matched the description of the people involved in the carjackings in Hinds County.

A woman was checking her mailbox on MacLean Road in Hinds County Monday evening when two people approached her and took her black Infiniti. The next day, a woman was getting out of her car on W. Parks Road in Raymond when a man came out of the bushes and took her silver Dodge Challenger.

The men were armed with weapons in both cases.

Sheriff Mason said law enforcement officers spotted the suspects in an Infiniti that was stolen out of Madison County. That’s when the pursuit started. When deputies began following them, Mason said the men got out of the Infiniti and took off on foot.

There was a chase in the woods near the Joe Coker Road and Robinson Springs Road. Mason said Mississippi Highway Patrol used a helicopter to help with the search.

The two men were later taken into custody. Sheriff Mason said there might be another person involved; more arrests are possible.

The Challenger stolen in Raymond was located near Bailey and Elm streets. The black Infiniti taken from MacLean Road was found at the Westwick Apartments.