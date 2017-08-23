2 taken into custody after manhunt

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Multiple agencies tracked down two possible carjacking suspects after a manhunt.

It all started with a chase in Hinds County that continued into Madison County.

We’re told the deputies chased two men to Robinson Springs Road when they got out of the car.

They believe the men were armed. Authorities said a homeowner in the area exchanged fire with the men.

Hinds County deputies are investigating the possibility that the two men are connected to carjackings in Hinds County.