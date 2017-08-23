2 taken into custody after manhunt

By Published:

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Multiple agencies tracked down two possible carjacking suspects after a manhunt.

It all started with a chase in Hinds County that continued into Madison County.

We’re told the deputies chased two men to Robinson Springs Road when they got out of the car.

They believe the men were armed. Authorities said a homeowner in the area exchanged fire with the men.

Hinds County deputies are investigating the possibility that the two men are connected to carjackings in Hinds County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s