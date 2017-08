JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s no doubting who will be anchoring the defensive line this season.

That player is Canton alum Keontre Anderson.

Last season, Anderson was second in the SWAC in sacks and first in the league in tackles for loss.

Hughes says the senior defensive lineman, who missed the spring with an arm injury, is playing at a high level once again during camp.

Hughes also says Anderson is doing something else he wasn’t doing a year ago.