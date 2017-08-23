Black Infiniti carjacked from Hinds County woman found at apartment complex

Related Coverage Hinds County woman carjacked while picking up her mail

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A car that was stolen from a Hinds County woman earlier this week has been recovered.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke said the Infiniti that belongs to the woman who was carjacked on MacLean Road Monday night was found in Jackson at the Westwick Apartments on Robinson Road.

They are still looking for the suspects in the case.

Deputies said a woman was headed to her mailbox when two men drove by in a white Chevy Z71 pickup truck.

Luke said the men turned into the woman’s driveway and one of them got out of the truck. He pointed a gun at the woman’s head and took her car.

Anyone with information which could help deputies in this case, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.