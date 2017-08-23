Black Infiniti carjacked from Hinds County woman found at apartment complex

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A car that was stolen from a Hinds County woman earlier this week has been recovered.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke said the Infiniti that belongs to the woman who was carjacked on MacLean Road Monday night was found in Jackson at the Westwick Apartments on Robinson Road.

They are still looking for the suspects in the case.

Deputies said a woman was headed to her mailbox when two men drove by in a white Chevy Z71 pickup truck.

Luke said the men turned into the woman’s driveway and one of them got out of the truck. He pointed a gun at the woman’s head and took her car.

Anyone with information which could help deputies in this case, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s