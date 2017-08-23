Brandon High student represents state at World Leadership Congress

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County School District recognized a Brandon High School junior for representing the state at the World Leadership Congress.

District officials honored Kennedy Guest at Wednesday’s board meeting.

Guest participated in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program. He was one of two Mississippi students who attended the World Leadership Congress, which is a program that brings together over 450 students from across the U.S. and around the globe for eight days of leadership, discovery, service, and fun.

He was presented with a certificate at the meeting.

Junior, Kennedy Guest, was recognized at the RCSD board meeting this morning for representing Mississippi at the World Leadership Congress. pic.twitter.com/TNQSlBjNkF — Brandon High School (@BulldogsBHS) August 23, 2017