Crews work on Spillway Road landslide

Wet weather led to the landslide on Spillway Road by the Reservoir. Now crews are working to reconstruct the area.

Engineers with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District say they discovered the slide about a week and a half ago, but they haven’t been able to address the issue until now.

“That rain can find a way to get down get through find holes to get down and start wetting that ground,” said Greg Burgess, PRVWSD Chief Engineer.

He said it’s nothing for residents to worry about at this time.

“Recently there was a small slide found on the dam pretty typical with this wet weather that we’ve had recently.”

“In the last 10 years, we’ve probably had about four of them. The last one probably about four years ago this one is much smaller than the last one.”

The road will be down to one lane while crews work to remove the wet ground and bring in the dry dirt to rebuild that area.

Burgess says they’re hoping to be done with construction within the next couple of days if the rain holds off. They’re of course asking drivers to be please be careful in this area.

