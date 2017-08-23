From QB to Tight End

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The whole idea of an offense is to keep the quarterback on his feet and not let him get hit. Jason Pellerin at Ole Miss doesn’t play QB anymore and his new position shows he’s not afraid of a little contact.

Pellerin is spending fall camp at tight end.

As a redshirt freshman last year, his time under center wasn’t necessarily to pass. He had more rushing attempts than he did passing attempts, so he was asked to get gritty pretty often.

Without surprise, the redshirt sophomore says the physicality of his new position doesn’t bother him.