From QB to Tight End

By Published:

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The whole idea of an offense is to keep the quarterback on his feet and not let him get hit. Jason Pellerin at Ole Miss doesn’t play QB anymore and his new position shows he’s not afraid of a little contact.

Pellerin is spending fall camp at tight end.

As a redshirt freshman last year, his time under center wasn’t necessarily to pass. He had more rushing attempts than he did passing attempts, so he was asked to get gritty pretty often.

Without surprise, the redshirt sophomore says the physicality of his new position doesn’t bother him.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s