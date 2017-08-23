Man arrested for taking at least 10 dogs in Mississippi

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Charoyd Henrence Bell (Photo: Natchez Police)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a man is accused of stealing at least 10 dogs in Mississippi.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong told the Natchez Democrat that 37-year-old Charoyd Henrence Bell is charged with larceny in connection with the dognapping that happened last month. Some of the dogs have been returned to their rightful owner.

Authorities say a charge is pending against a second suspect who may have been involved with the thefts. Further details have not been released.

It’s unclear if Bell has a lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s