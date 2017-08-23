Man busted for making moonshine at home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A convicted felon is behind bars once again, after officials find the makings of a moonshine operation.

The bust happened on Industrial Park Road in Fayatte, Ms.

Officials say Sheriff Peter Walker got a tip that Robert Fornea, 51, had a whiskey still inside his home. We’re told Fornea lives less than a mile away from the Sheriff’s Department.

According to authorities, they found a whiskey still, along with dozens of knifes, swords, battle axes and spear. They also found several firearms, including pistols, rifles and shotguns. We’re told drug paraphernalia and several jars of moonshine were also seized in the bust.

ABC agents and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics were brought in to help.

Fornea is now facing 13 charges from the bust, including possession of illegal whiskey distillery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of non tax alcohol, and 9 counts of felon in possession of weapon.

Fornea’s bond was set at $148,500.