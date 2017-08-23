McComb Police looking for men accused of credit card fraud

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The McComb Police Department is currently looking for two white men in connection with credit card fraud.

They’re wanted in relation to several fraudulent credit card transactions that occurred between August 7th and 8th, 2017 in the McComb area.

Police say the men charged several items at Hobby Lobby, Hibbett Sports, and Lowe’s without the consent of the card holder totaling over $1,500.00.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these individuals please contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

