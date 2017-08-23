Mississippi shipyard to fix destroyer hit in June collision

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A damaged U.S. Navy destroyer will be repaired at a Mississippi shipyard.

The Navy announced Wednesday that the USS Fitzgerald, damaged in a June 17 collision with a container ship, will be transported to Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula. The shipyard is part of Huntingdon Ingalls Industries of Newport News, Virginia.

Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday that it doesn’t know when work will start, how long it will take, or how much it will cost. The command says it chose Ingalls because it determined that only a shipyard that builds destroyers could fix the damage. Only Ingalls and the Bath Iron Works unit of General Dynamics Corp. in Maine build destroyers.

The Navy says it will hire a ship to carry the Fitzgerald from Yokosuka, Japan, where it’s currently dry-docked.

