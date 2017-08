JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Blood Services wants you to help them by donating.

They said they currently have a severe summer blood shortage.

They are encouraging donors to give to help save a life.

They are also giving out t-shirts and other items to those who donate through Saturday, August 26 at the Flowood location. In addition those who donate platelets or double reds, these donors receive a $10 gift card.