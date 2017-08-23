MS Science Fest set for September 23

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –The 2017 Mississippi Science Fest is set for next month.

The Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum, the Mississippi Children’s Museum, MDWF’S Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and the
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum are partnering up for the September 23rd event.

Visitors can purchase a $10 ticket that will give them access to all four museums and participate in the MS Science Fest!

The goal of the event is to engage students, families, adults, and educators in a fun and interactive environment providing science education, workforce development, and a glimpse into Mississippi’s future.

This is the first time for the science fest. Click here to get more information. 

