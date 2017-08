JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received reports about someone going around removing items from residents’ mailboxes.

Deputies said one of the most recent reports was a red pickup attempting to remove items.

We’re told some of the thefts have happened as early as 3 a.m., but most are happening during daylight.

If anyone has information or sees suspects removing items from mailboxes, call Pike County Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or 601-684-3213.