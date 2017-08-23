Reward offered for information in traffic light homicide investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about the case where a woman was shot to death at a traffic light in Jackson.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the homicide investigation into the death Chelse Lynn Kirschten would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Jackson Police Department said on August 17, Kirschten and a passenger in the Pontiac G6 was sitting at a red light on Fortification Street when someone walked up to the car and fired a shot in the driver side window.

The bullet hit Kirschten in the upper back. The shooter left the area on foot. Officers said the car went east on Fortification and stopped near I-55. Kirschten died at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.