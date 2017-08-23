Swastika spray-painted on Warren County church sign

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating after someone painted a swastika on a church sign.

The church belongs to Mt. Olive M.B. Church. It’s on Villanova Road.

Pastor Carl Terrell tells us he got a call about the vandalism Wednesday morning. He says a good Samaritan washed the symbol off.

We’re told this isn’t the first time church members have dealt with vandalism. “When I saw it, I said I wasn’t surprised,” Pastor Terrell said.

The pastor says he hopes it was just kids goofing off and not something more serious.

“Church should be a place for worship, not a place of vandalism,” Terrell said.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says the person responsible for the vandalism will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

“One thing about God, he knows it all,” Terrell said. “He sees it all. He knows who did it. And he is going to take care of it, and we are just going to continue to come out and worship God and do what he has called us to do and not be afraid,” Terrell continued on to say.