What’s Working: Jackson’s G.I. Jane

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — We first met Natascha Donald last year. The Jackson native, affectionately known as G.I. Jane was training incredibly hard to become one of only a handful of women in the entire state to earn her International Federation of Bodybuilders Pro Card.

Natsacha Donald considers it a goal that she has been working on since she was a teenager. In those days, she couldn’t even put that goal into words, but now, when someone asks her what she does for a living, she can proudly say, ” I’m a professional athlete.”

Natascha Donald says bodybuilding is 70 percent nutrition and 110% mental. Weeks leading up to the show when she earned her card were filled with 5-hour cardio sessions, and, of course, weights. By the time she took the stage she already envisioned every pose, every quarter turn. She would not be denied.

“It’s an indescribable feeling when you work so hard for something, and then it finally happens,” she said.

She relied on psychology degree, motherhood, her track background, her sorority pledge ship.

“Every time I wanted to give up, I just went back and pulled from those experiences,” she said.

Becoming an IFBB Pro earned GI-Jane proclamations from Jackson and Hinds County, paid photo shoots, guest posing appearances and a platform to prove that Mississippians can be some of the fittest people on planet Earth.

” It’s like Natascha Donald IFBB, so it’s like I got a doctorate, or I went and passed the bar, and now I’m a lawyer. That’s what it feels like because this is something that I’ve worked hard for since I was in high school and didn’t even know it.”

Now the push is on to keep her card, pay her dues and stay in good standing with the International Federation of Bodybuilders.

She also wants to inspire people and offers this advice, “Get you a trainer. Get you a support team and do this thing with some people who are headed in the same direction as you, that you want to see you be better and be the person the person that you were always meant to be.”

With her pro card, G-I Jane can compete to win prize money, on the pro stage against other pros.

Natascha began really working toward her pro card in 20-13. She achieved he goal more quickly than most, and for that, she credits her faith and having a great support team in place.