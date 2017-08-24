19-year-old wanted for auto theft, burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — US Marshals are leading a search for 19-year-old Curtis Wilson.

He has active warrants on several different jurisdictions. We’re told he was was spotted Wednesday night in Richland.

Wilson is accused of an auto burglary that happened in the Castelwoods subdivision this month August.

Investigators say the victim’s credit cards were used; law enforcement officers traced his movement based on those cards. They said at one point he was even in Texas.

Before the August incident, Rankin County deputies tell us there was a rash of burglaries in May. Wilson was one of several involved.

A warrant was issued, and Wilson was arrested May 10. He was released 10 days later on a $125,000 bond.

Investigators say Clinton police have a warrant out on Wilson for conspiracy. Jackson Police have a warrant for home invasion, and there’s an active warrant with the Rankin County Sheriffs Department for auto burglaries.

Anyone who sees Wilson, contact authorities.

*BOLO* Curtis Wilson-19, WANTED by JPD/Rankin Co. for auto theft/burglary. Last seen near Roadway Inn, Richland. ARMED & DANGEROUS *BOLO* pic.twitter.com/jk76os4JJm — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 24, 2017