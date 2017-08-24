$500K worth of cocaine seized in Rankin County; 2 women arrested

(WJTV) — Two North Carolina women are arrested in Mississippi after authorities said they seized about $500,000 worth of cocaine.

Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher along with Mississippi Highway Patrol Director Chris Gillard and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy said 32-year-old Shema Katurah Gaither and 46-year-old Katie Lee Keyes are charged with aggravated trafficking.

They were taken into custody in Rankin County Wednesday night.

“An MHP trooper assigned to an MBN drug interdiction team stopped a 2004 Ford F-150 with the two female occupants speeding on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 63 in Rankin County,” Dowdy said.

He said the trooper smelled pot coming from the car. A search led law enforcement officers to find a recently burned blunt in the truck. Cociane was found in a hidden compartment of the vehicle, Director Dowdy said.

The suspects are being held without bond in the Rankin County Jail.