JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating after a local drug store was broken into Sunday night.

The owner of Beemon Drugs tells WJTV that $58,000 worth pain killers, Adderall, and other similar narcotics were taken from the store.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said the front door was pried open around 1:17 a.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement officers are still investigating.