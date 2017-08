LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State has been to the SWAC Championship game three years in a row.

Last season, the Braves saw a 17-point halftime lead disappear in a 27-20 loss to Grambling State.

That isn’t the only thing bothering Alcorn about last season.

The Braves also went 5-5 in the regular season, which the team says wasn’t an indication of how good they were.