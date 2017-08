JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a double shooting in Jackson.

It happened at a gas station on Raymond Road.

Police said two men fired shots at each other during an altercation. They were taken to the hospital.

We’re told both people are in stable condition.

