HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — A 24-year-old Hazlehurst man is charged with one count of child exploitation.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Nicholas Whittington was arrested Wednesday.

An investigation into suspicious online activity led law enforcement officers to execute a search warrant at Whittington’s home.

Authorities said they arrested him for possession of child pornography and took him to the Copiah County Detention Center.

If convicted, Whittington faces up to 40 years in prison.