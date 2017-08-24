Man injured in Branch Street dispute released from hospital, charged with murder

Related Coverage Domestic dispute leads to a deadly shooting in the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man connected to a Jackson murder investigation has been released from the hospital.

Jackson Police said 31-year-old Demarcus Banyard has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Reginald Cammon.

Officers went to a home on Branch Street earlier this week to respond to a shooting and a stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, they found Cammon dead. Cammon had been shot multiple times.

Officers said Banyard had been possibly stabbed. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police believe there was a domestic dispute between Cammon’s mother and her boyfriend, Banyard, where Banyard allegedly physically assaulted her. Allegedly, Cammon intervened, and Banyard shot him.

Cammon’s mom sustained several injuries. She was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

Demarcus Banyard-31, released from medical treatment, charged w/ the murder of Reginald Cammon-21 on Branch St. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/0cKZr8TEl2 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 24, 2017