Red SUV linked to Hilltop Inn murder found by Madison County authorities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers have located the vehicle they believe is connected to a Jackson murder.

Jackson Police said the Ford Expedition linked to the murder of 57-year-old David Peden was found by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers said on August 12, Peden was found dead in a motel room at the Hilltop Inn and Suites on I-20 Frontage Road.

He was shot multiple times.

Police were looking for a woman and two men in connection with the crime along with the red SUV. The SUV was located Thursday morning. The search for the suspects is ongoing.

