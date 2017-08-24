Reward for information in traffic light homicide investigation increased

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The reward being offered for information in a murder investigation where a woman was killed at a traffic light has increased.

Crime Stoppers said Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center had donated $2,500. The total amount has now reached $5,000.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the homicide investigation into the death Chelsie Lynn Kirschten would be eligible for the reward.

Jackson Police Department said on August 17, Kirschten and a passenger in the Pontiac G6 was sitting at a red light on Fortification Street when someone walked up to the car and fired a shot in the driver side window.

The bullet hit Kirschten in the upper back. The shooter left the area on foot. Officers said the car went east on Fortification and stopped near I-55. Kirschten died at the scene.

If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.